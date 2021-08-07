Douglas County Health Director recommends everyone wear masks in public

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is recommending that all people wear masks in public.

The stance comes as Douglas County, like many other parts of the country, is coping with the continuing spread of the more transmissible delta COVID variant.

Huse is also recommending that people eligible get vaccinated, that everyone practices good handwashing, as well as getting tested when needed and staying home while sick.

“Our goal is to keep people healthy and alive, preferably while keeping our community functioning as fully as possible,” Huse said. "We will follow the science and the best recommendations of established, credible professionals in public health and medicine."

Huse said vaccinations “remain the best tool we have,” and said if people more wear masks, the “less virus is able to get into the air.”

Huse also said the Douglas County Health Department is working with local school districts, and that might include masking policies.

Omaha Public Schools, the area’s largest district, is set to consider a resolution on Monday that would require the use of masks for district "students, employees, families, and visitors."

Read Huse's full statement below or by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

