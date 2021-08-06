Watch
OPS Board schedules Monday meeting on mask-wearing

Posted at 4:19 PM, Aug 06, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Monday at 6:30 p.m. to consider a resolution requiring the use of masks for district "students, employees, families, and visitors."

If approved, the resolution would take effect the following day on Tuesday, May 10.

Included in the resolution:

Rationale: Staff recommends approval of the Resolution recommending the use of face coverings to preserve public health and protect the District’s students, employees, families, and visitors. The Board has previously approved the purchase of both reusable and disposable masks which will be provided to students and employees. The use of masks will not be required for outdoor activities.

The entire resolution is embedded below or your can follow this link to read the board meeting agenda.

