Douglas County hits another one-day record for positive COVID-19 tests

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 1,866 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. That is a one-day record for positive COVID-19 cases, according to Resource Specialist Phil Rooney of the Douglas County Health Department.

The highest positive case count days include:

1/14/22 – 1,866 new cases

1/8/22 – 1,848 new cases

1/13/22 –1,834 new cases

1/5/22 – 1,547 new cases

12/30/21 – 1,188 new cases

1/7/22 – 1,152 new cases

1/4/22 – 1,038 new cases

11/18/20 – 937 new cases

The Health Department also confirmed two new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. A vaccinated man in his 70s died and an unvaccinated woman in her 30s died.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 958.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Thursday:

Medical and surgical beds are at 90% occupancy with 139 staffed beds available.

are at 90% occupancy with 139 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 90% rate with 30 staffed beds available.

There are 403 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with

98 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Seventeen pediatric patients are confirmed among the hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 83% capacity with 23 beds available.

There are nine additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, including seven adults and two potential pediatric cases.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 121,003.

