Douglas County daily report: 1,834 new COVID cases, 18 pediatric patients in hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 1,834 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. That is the second-highest daily test count since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the county reported 1,266 new positive COVID-19 tests.

The highest positive case count days include:

1/8/22 – 1,848 new cases

1/13/22 –1,834 new cases

1/5/22 – 1,547 new cases

12/30/21 – 1,188 new cases

1/7/22 – 1,152 new cases

1/4/22 – 1,038 new cases

11/18/2020 – 937 new cases

The health department confirmed two new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Two men in their 70s died. One of the men was vaccinated while the other was not.

READ MORE Health Director institutes mask mandate: 'I can't stand by and not do everything that we can'

Douglas County Health Director institutes mask mandate: 'I can't stand by and not do everything that we can'

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 151 staffed beds available.

were at 89% occupancy with 151 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 31 staffed beds available.

There were 399 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 100 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Fifty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Eighteen pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 83% capacity with 23 beds available.

There were ten additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, including eight adults and two potential pediatric cases.

On Monday the Nebraska Hospital Association discussed its overwhelmed hospital system in a press conference.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 118,440. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 956.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.