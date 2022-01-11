Health Director institutes mask mandate: 'I can't stand by and not do everything that we can'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse spoke to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday and announced her intention to implement a mask mandate for the city of Omaha starting at midnight on Wednesday.

"I can't stand by and not do everything that we can. My integrity as a health professional — as a public health professional — cannot stand by and watch that happen. I can't watch and our hospitals can't handle a huge surge of more omicron cases," Huse said.

"Later today I plan to use my authority under city code chapter 12 sections 1, 21, 23 and 24, to order a mask mandate for the City of Omaha that would be effective as of midnight tonight. This is not a decision that I made lightly. This was not an easy decision at all, and I know it's going to create some waves."

Huse specified that the potential mask mandate would be applicable indoors. In-person school, low rates of mask-wearing in public without a mandate, and those who still haven't been vaccinated were all factored into her decision, she said.

"We have research evidence out there showing that masks decrease transmission. I'm not claiming that masks are going to end the pandemic or stop the pandemic, but it's going to slow it down to give my brothers and sisters in healthcare the breathing room that they need to take care of all of you."

Huse cited data from the Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard that showed growth in pediatric cases over the last could of weeks, especially for ages that are too young to be eligible for a vaccination, but that all age groups are showing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 400 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the area and there are more than 50 COVID-19 patients requiring ventilators.

Commissioners and public commenters raised questions about which agencies would enforce a mask mandate and how they would enforce it, as well as comparing the ability to enforce a mask mandate outside of Omaha city limits in outer Douglas County.

Beyond the mask mandate, Huse was provided with a broader range of questions about expanded testing and Nomi Health funding as well as access to monoclonal antibodies.

Huse said the DCHD has explored options that could reduce the stress on the existing healthcare infrastructure, but a limited supply of antiviral treatments and monoclonal antibodies is still the reality, and there is a limited quantity of at-home tests that are currently reserved for individuals who are unable to access testing under other means.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

