Omaha Police and Fire implement mask mandate for all employees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department and Omaha Fire Department announced a mask mandate for all employees of both departments.

OPD has 35 employees and OFD has 39 employees off work due to positive COVID-19 tests.

This comes after recommendations from medical directors, Chiefs Todd Schmaderer and Dan Olsen and in consultation with Mayor Jean Stothert.

All OPD employees will be required to wear a mask when indoors, in a vehicle with another person and while interacting with the public.

OFD will have similar rules with the requirement to wear a surgical or N95 mask during medical emergencies. Firefighters will be required to wear surgical masks while indoors or interacting with the public.

Chiefs Schmaderer and Olsen along with medical directors will continue to monitor local COVID infection rates and re-evaluate the mask mandates when it is safe to do so.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.