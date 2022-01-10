Nebraska Hospital Association discusses overwhelmed healthcare system Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Top health officials within the Nebraska Hospital Association take to Zoom on Monday for a live press conference discussing the sharp increase in positive COVID cases and hospitalizations. Topics being addressed include staffing shortages, scarce staffed bed availability and healthcare worker burnout.

Speakers include the presidents and CEOs of several healthcare systems including Great Plains Health, Methodist & Methodist Women's Hospital, Avera St. Anthony's and Nebraska Hospital Association itself.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.