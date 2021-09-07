Douglas County passes 79,000 COVID-19 cases mark with new report

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 438 more cases of COVID-19 since its report last Friday.

With the new cases, the county’s total is now at 79,310 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No new deaths were reported so that total remains at 752.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 310 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 47 beds available. There were 193 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 64 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults. Twenty-nine individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

afternoon

Vaccination clinics happening this week:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.