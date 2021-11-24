Douglas County: Pediatric ICU bed space remains alarmingly low with only 12 available

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department said pediatric ICU bed space was alarmingly low with only 12 available throughout the local health coalition which includes hospitals in Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties as well as Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. Bed capacity continues to be a concern with the same number of beds available today.

The department also reported 305 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 92,158 since the pandemic began in march of 2020.

No deaths were reported so that number remains at 853.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 159 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 35 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% capacity with 12 beds available.

There were 262 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 88 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Eight pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

Forty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

