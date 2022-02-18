Douglas County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up slightly from previous day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In its daily email reporting COVID-19 and hospital numbers, the Douglas County Health Department said on Friday that 135 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day. That's up slightly from Thursday when 98 new positive tests were reported.

The health department received five COVID-19-related death certificates since midnight the previous day. Three men died, including two men in their 60s, one of whom was vaccinated. A vaccinated man over 85 also died. Two women died, including an unvaccinated woman in her 70s and a vaccinated woman over 85. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,055.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Thursday:



There were 257 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 248 adults and nine pediatric cases.

Forty-two of the adults were receiving ICU-level care. Twenty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Medical and surgical beds were at 90% occupancy with 145 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 21 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% capacity with 14 beds available.

There were seven additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results including six adults and one potential pediatric case).

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,328.

