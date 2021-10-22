Douglas County reports 136 new COVID cases, no deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), 136 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since yesterday. No additional deaths were reported.

With the new cases, the community’s total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 86,359.

Deaths remain at 825.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 146 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 22 staffed beds available. There were 185 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 73 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Two pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults. Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Clinics happening this week:

