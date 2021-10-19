Douglas County reports 162 more COVID cases, no new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department, 162 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

With the new cases, the community’s total is now up to 85,892 since the pandemic began in March of 2022.

No new death certificates were reported so the total remains at 821.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy with 283 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available. There were 188 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 66 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and both of them were adults. Twenty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Clinics happening this week: