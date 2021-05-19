Douglas County reports 26 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths related to the virus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed 26 additional COVID-19 cases in the community and four additional deaths related to the virus.

With the additional cases, the total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now at 71,603.

The DCHD said the COVID-related deaths include a woman in her 60s and three men ages 50 to 90. The total number of deaths related to the virus is now at 714.

Other data from the department:

We can confirm 65,418 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

During the past 14 days K-12 schools have reported 58 cases of COVID-19 including 46 students and 12 staff.

There are 134 people quarantined and 268 people who are self-monitoring.

