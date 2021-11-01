Douglas County reports 302 COVID cases since Friday; no additional deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 302 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county since its last report.

With the additional cases, the community’s total is now up to 87,595 since the pandemic began in march of 2020. Deaths remain at 828.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 203 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 49 staffed beds available. There were 203 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 70 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that individual was an adult. Forty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.