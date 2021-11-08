Douglas County reports 339 COVID-19 cases since Friday, one death of unvaccinated woman in her 60s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 339 more positive COVID-19 since its report on Friday. The department also reported the COVID-related death of an unvaccinated woman in her 60s.

With the additional cases, the county’s total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 88,720. The total number of deaths is now at 839.

Other data reported by the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 243 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available. There were 191 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 58 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that individual was an adult. Thirty-six people were on ventilators.



It also provided an extended list of clinics happening this month that will serve children ages 5-11:

