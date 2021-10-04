Douglas County reports 356 COVID cases since Friday, death of an unvaccinated woman in her 60s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department said it confirmed 356 new positive COVID-19 tests since Friday. One death certificate was received for an unvaccinated woman in her 60s.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 83,820. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 796.

According to the most recent local hospital report received on Sunday afternoon the health department said:





Medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 241 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Thirty-three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There were 195 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 54 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Eight pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with all of them adults.

