Douglas County reports COVID-related deaths of man in his 30s, man in his 70s and woman in her 80s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported three more deaths related to COVID-19. Those include a vaccinated man in his 30s, a vaccinated man in his 70s and an unvaccinated woman in her 80s.

The number of deaths related to the pandemic, since it began in March of 2020, is now up to 824. The health department did not include details regarding any underlying conditions.

Another 137 cases were also reported for a total of 86,022 to date.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy with 219 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available. There were 183 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 69 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Two pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults. Twenty-seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Clinics happening this week:



