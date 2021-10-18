Douglas County reports COVID-related deaths of woman in her 40s, woman in her 80s & man in his 50s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 since its Friday report. The department also reported three related deaths.

The department said the deaths included a partially vaccinated woman in her 40s, a partially vaccinated woman in her 80s and a vaccinated man in his 50s. All three had underlying conditions.

With the new deaths, the total in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 821 and cases are now up to 83,735.

The department added that the good news is we are seeing the lowest transmission rates since early-to-mid August but the transmission rate still remains high — but is falling.

Other data from the department: