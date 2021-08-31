Douglas County reports the death of two unvaccinated people with no underlying health conditions; vaccination breakthrough rate of .54%

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), two people in their 50s who didn’t have underlying health conditions and were unvaccinated against COVID-19 have died. A man over 85 years of age has also died.

With the additional deaths, the county’s total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 750.

The DCHD also reported an additional 308 new positive cases since the previous day and added that 121 of those results were from labs that were behind on their reporting. The backlogged cases were collected on or before Aug. 26.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy with 339 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 51 beds available.

There were 175 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 62 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults.

Thirty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesday Douglas County Health Department. 1111 S. 41st St., until 3 p.m. Visiting Nurse Association, 12565 W. Center Rd, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9a.m. – 3 p.m. UNO: Dr. C.C. Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Park in Lot E)



Considerable conversation has circulated in the media and elsewhere about how well the various COVID-19 vaccines work. Some individuals have raised concerns about breakthrough infections.



The Douglas County Health Department has analyzed data on breakthrough cases and can now share this information. Of the 306,736 Douglas County residents who were fully vaccinated as of August 26, there were 1,671 who became a breakthrough case. That gives us a breakthrough rate of 0.54%., less than 1%. The first breakthrough specimen was collected on February 1, 2021.



This data comes from the Nebraska Health and Human Services System, Nebraska State Immunization Information System (NESIIS), and the Nebraska Electronic Disease Surveillance System.



“We know that no vaccine will be 100% effective,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “However, this data confirms the COVID-19 vaccines work extremely well. If you are not already vaccinated, please consider getting the vaccine in the near future. That’s how we get back to normal.”



