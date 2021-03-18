Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

153 more cases
items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid testing
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 15:45:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed an additional 153 cases of COVID-19 in the community and two more deaths related to the pandemic.

Since the pandemic, a total of 65,292 cases of the virus have been reported in Douglas County.

With the additional deaths, which were of two women over 75 years of age, the community’s total is now at 677.

Additional information from the department:

  • During the past 14 days, K-12 schools in Douglas County have reported 106 cases, including 36 staff and 70 students.
  • There are 97 individuals in quarantine and 272 people who are self-monitoring.
  • A total of 59,590 residents have recovered from the virus.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland