Douglas County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed an additional 153 cases of COVID-19 in the community and two more deaths related to the pandemic.

Since the pandemic, a total of 65,292 cases of the virus have been reported in Douglas County.

With the additional deaths, which were of two women over 75 years of age, the community’s total is now at 677.

Additional information from the department:

During the past 14 days, K-12 schools in Douglas County have reported 106 cases, including 36 staff and 70 students.

There are 97 individuals in quarantine and 272 people who are self-monitoring.

A total of 59,590 residents have recovered from the virus.

