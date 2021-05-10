Douglas County surpasses 50% vaccination milestone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Douglas County officials announced a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

Officials reported that the county has now surpassed the 50% vaccination threshold. Specifically, 51.9% of county residents over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.

“This is a tremendous step forward in our efforts to return to normal,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour stated. “I am asking everyone to encourage their friends and family members who are not yet vaccinated to make plans now to be protected.”

ALSO SEE: Nearly half of Nebraska's adult population now vaccinated

Also on Monday, county officials announced 129 additional cases since the last report on Friday. That ups the total since the pandemic began to 64,108.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported on Monday, leaving that tally at 706.

The county said 71,245 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 70% occupancy with 443 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 112 beds available.

There were 73 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 24 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also five more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.