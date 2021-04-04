Douglas County to open COVID vaccination eligibility to 16+ on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department announced on Sunday that COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling for age 16 and above will open no later than 9 a.m. Monday.

Douglas County residents who want to schedule an appointment can do so beginning on Monday by clicking here.

The health department passed along these guidelines for ages 16-18:

For ages 16 and 17, select a clinic site that has Pfizer, which is the only vaccine approved for people under 18.

The vaccine brand is listed in the second column ("Service") on the clinic appointments selection page.

For Pfizer vaccine: You must be at least 16 at the time of your appointment because of the emergency use authorization age requirement for the Pfizer vaccine. (For other vaccines, you must be 18 at the time of the appointment.)

Parental consent is required for all people under the age of 19.

Parent or guardian must be present for the entire appointment and waiting period.

The health department encourages people to schedule through the online scheduling system.

"You can ask a friend or relative to assist you and can provide their email. If you are requesting two appointments together, please use separate email addresses because we have to limit appointments to one email address each. If you have trouble, you can call the DCHD information line at 402-444-3400," the health department said in an e-mail.

Residents will not be able to schedule appointments until Monday if under 45 years of age. If 45 or older, you are already eligible and can schedule now.

