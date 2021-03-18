Douglas – Sarpy/Cass Health Departments team up for mass vax clinic

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — According to a new release, the Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass Health Departments are teaming up to host a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Embassy Suites La Vista Conference Center.

A first-dose Pfizer clinic is set for this Sunday, March 21, with a second-dose clinic on April 11. These clinics will focus on essential workers in Phase 1B, Tier 2 which includes first responders, utilities, homeless shelter and corrections staff, educators, funeral homes, grocery, food processing, transportation, U.S. postal service, and public transit.

To register, please go to https://gretnahealth.com/product/sarpy-douglas-county-essentialworker-vaccine-clinic-covid-19-vaccine/ . The link works best when cut and pasted into a browser.

The address for the event is 12520 Westport Parkway in La Vista.

You must register no later than midnight on Friday, March 19. Appointments are first come, first served and you may choose your appointment time when you register.

That time will also be reserved for the second-dose clinic. There is no cost to attend the clinic, but you will be asked for a copy of your insurance card if you have one.

This clinic is approved only for essential workers who have been identified by the Sarpy/Cass and Douglas County Health Departments. Anyone attending the clinic will need to bring a work ID.

If you have COVID-19 you can still be vaccinated if you are 10 days past your positive test date or the first onset of symptoms. You must wait 14 days if you recently received any other vaccine.

A vaccination card will be provided at Sunday’s clinic. You will need to bring that card with you to the second clinic.

