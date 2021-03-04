Menu

Ernie Chambers gets vaccine and encourages others to get one

Nati Harnik/AP
File photo - In this April 4, 2016, photo, Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks during debate in Lincoln, Neb. Sen. Chambers, the state's longest-serving lawmaker, has spent the last two days burning time in this year's session, with major issues still unresolved. He says the filibuster is punishment for colleagues whose votes he vigorously opposed. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Ernie Chambers
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 12:39:10-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Well-known former state senator Ernie Chambers got his second shot of the coronavirus vaccine publicly on Wednesday to encourage other people to get the shots.

The 83-year-old, who was forced out of office in January by term limits, received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday at a health center in northeast Omaha.

Chambers said he believes the vaccines are safe and necessary, and he hopes his example will help Black and Latino people have confidence in the shots.

The state said 463,272 doses of the vaccines have now been administered, and nearly 11% of the state’s population has now been vaccinated.

