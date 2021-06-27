Watch

Event aims to eliminate COVID waste in the Heartland

Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 27, 2021
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) If you're looking for a family-friendly activity on Sunday that will also be good for the environment, the WeLoveU Foundation will begin its efforts of eliminating waste accumulated from COVID-19 in the Heartland. You are invited to join the clean-up from 11-1 on Sunday at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park.

3 News Now anchor Arianna Martinez spoke with one of the volunteers to see how the small event in Council Bluffs is part of a much larger purpose. Watch her report at the top of the page.

