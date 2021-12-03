Extremely high adult, pediatric and neonatal ICU bed occupancy rates in metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 378 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Midnight the previous day. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 94,594.

The Health Department received four new COVID-19 death certificates during the past day; two men over 70 years of age and two women, one in her 50s and one over 80. None of these individuals were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 863.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties, plus the hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley — releases a hospital capacity report almost daily. Unless noted, the capacity numbers include COVID-19 patients and patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Thursday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 116 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 97% rate with 10 staffed beds available. There were 282 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 84 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. Pediatric ICU beds were at 96% capacity with five beds available. There were seven neonatal intensive care beds available for a 95% occupancy rate.

Fifty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

