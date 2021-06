OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV ) - Many in our community still have questions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Douglas County health officials partnered with area churches via Zoom to answer questions and give updates on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in our area.

Watch Saturday’s forum at the top of the page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.