Few infections reported, COVID-19 variants increasing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Health, the latest numbers from the COVID-19 pandemic are extremely positive and can be expected to get better.
The statement continued:
The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) continues to encourage vaccination due to the appearance of the Delta variant, which tends to be more easily spread. Since last week’s initial detection of this COVID-19 variant, DCHD has confirmed a total of eight cases with six unvaccinated cases linked to a family gathering.
Of the confirmed Delta variant cases, two unvaccinated individuals were hospitalized and two were fully vaccinated. However, vaccine breakthrough infections only account for 0.10 percent of all persons fully vaccinated. The Health Department will continue performing detailed case investigations and contact tracing on all identified Delta variants.
DCHD continues to host multiple pop-up clinics this week with community partners. A complete list of those clinics is available at www.douglascountyhealth.com.
Anyone 12 to 18 years of age needs a parent or adult guardian with them to get the shot. Pfizer and J&J will be provided.
On Thursday, June 24, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed nine additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since midnight the previous day.
The total number of positive cases reported since March of last year is 72,145. The Health Department has not received any new death certificates during the past day.
The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains at 730. According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 283 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 94 beds available.
There were 20 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with five of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were two additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.