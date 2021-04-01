First state-run drive-thru vaccine clinic opens in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The first state-run drive-thru vaccination clinic launched Thursday in North Omaha. The community has been feeling neglected in regards to COVID vaccinations and the state hopes this location can bring reassurance to the residents in the area.

The clinic is located at the Metro Community College's Fort Omaha campus, at the same location as the TestNebraska site. The clinic will do vaccinations twice a week and run tests the other days.

Similar to how drive-thru COVID testing works, vehicles pull up to staff and get vaccinated and then wait in the parking lot for fifteen minutes to check for reactions. People getting the vaccine never have to leave their cars.

"I think it's easy for people to just drive up...not have to worry getting out of their car, whatever's easiest to get people vaccinated," said Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services incident commander Angie Ling.

Positive feedback from those with vaccine appointments continued rolling in during the event.

"I think it's a nice thing. I mean, you're not around people...I guess and so you're safe," said Brian Sweet as he waited for his vaccination in his vehicle.

Ling said individuals showed up hours before their appointments Thursday morning and wanted to remind individuals to come at their designated times to avoid a backlog.

"When you have your appointment, you will get your vaccine at your appointment time so you don't have to show up early," she said.

This is the first state-run drive-thru vaccination clinic in Nebraska and the location was chosen in North Omaha to better serve a community that has felt neglected during the pandemic.

“It’s appointment-only for now. Hopefully, in the next few weeks, we can do some more walk-ins...but we only have a limited vaccine product right now," Ling said.

State health officials say they could see most Test Nebraska sites turning over into vaccination sites and the drive-thru method could become the norm in a few weeks.

Those over 45 can make appointments for the North Omaha clinic through the Douglas County Health Department.