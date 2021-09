OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 246 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with five more deaths.

Three of the deaths involved unvaccinated people and they were all men between 50 and 75.

The department also said there are 189 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including nine pediatric patients.

Twenty-eight patients are on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.