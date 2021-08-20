Florida Georgia Line cancels tour, including stop in Omaha; refunds to be issued

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Country music group Florida Georgia Line was set to stop in Omaha on October 15 as part of the band's I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021 but announced it has canceled all dates due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

The band's PR group provided the following:

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”



“Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” adds FGL’s Brian Kelley. “To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”



Presented by Old Camp and sponsored by T-Mobile, the anticipated 29-stop trek featuring Russell Dickerson as direct support, plus openers Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, was due to launch at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA, on September 24, and run through November 20 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.



For all current ticket holders, refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.



Headliners of massive arenas, stadiums, back-to-back Las Vegas residencies, and even hosting their own music festival, FGL Fest, the larger-than-life performers have played to over FOUR MILLION fans since their 2012 breakout.

