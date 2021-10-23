Health Department teams up with Omaha Children's Museum for vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department made all three of the vaccine shots available for free in the parking lot at the Omaha Children’s Museum on Friday afternoon.

Those who showed up got the shot and received an admission pass to the museum.

"We understand every family is different and deciding when they're comfortable for them to come back to the museum...so knowing that we serve the predominantly early childhood audience and their families, is that we're really excited for that audience to have access to the vaccine,” said Matt Orand of the Children’s Museum. “And we do anticipate that, as vaccination rates go up for children, that more people will be comfortable coming to the museum and enjoy the museum in the way they have in the past.”

The museum is looking forward to the vaccine being approved for ages five to eleven.

