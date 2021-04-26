Health Dept. holding first in-school clinics this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), the community’s first in-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held on Tuesday for students who are 16 and older.

The clinics will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Millard North High School and Omaha South High School. A second clinic is planned for the same hours on Wednesday at Millard North High School.

All the school clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine and another clinic is planned three weeks later during the same hours to provide second doses.

The DCHD is encouraging parents of children who are eligible and have questions to call the department’s COVID-19 Information Line at (402) 444-3400.

Students who wish to be vaccinated will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who has filled out a consent form.

DCHD provided the following release which gives dates and times for upcoming school vaccination clinics:

The department also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the community.

The DCHD reported an additional 251 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the last report on Friday.

The positivity test rate for the week that ended on Sunday was 22.4%.

Other data from the department:

The Health Department has received no new death certificates related to the pandemic since Friday. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains at 696.

DCHD reports 62,916 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy with 369 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 93 beds available. There were 81 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 30 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also eight more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Twenty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators



