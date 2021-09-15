Healthcare workers experience burnout amid COVID surge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Healthcare workers across the nation, including here in Omaha, area are seeing an overwhelming influx of patients.

This comes after already nearly two years of fighting COVID-19.

Some healthcare workers are simply tired, exhausted and ready to quit as the U.S. goes through another surge of COVID-19 due to the delta variant.

According to the American Hospital Association, 30% of healthcare workers are considering leaving their jobs while 60% reported impacts to mental health during the pandemic.

Kenny McMorris with Charles Drew Health Center said their staff is starting to feel the burnout.

"A number of people say 'hey, you go into healthcare to do this work.' No, we did not go into healthcare to do this, but in light of the fact that we are in this, we are going to do everything to speak to the facts. We are going to do everything we can to make sure people have access, equitable access and make sure there is no wrong door approach to getting support," McMorris said.

McMorris added the best way to help your frontline healthcare workers is to get the vaccine and at the very least wear a mask and social distance.

