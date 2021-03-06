How life has changed for the everyday family one year into COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. — While the pandemic has impacted businesses and health systems, it has also affected everyone's daily lives. How we work, how we parent and how we communicate have all changed.

"It's been an interesting, interesting year," Leah Hall said with a laugh.

Leah and her husband Jay Hall laugh about it now. But when schools closed last spring and their two boys Brogan and Wes found out they wouldn't be returning to the classroom, it was no laughing matter.

"It was a panic moment for me honestly. I was like, how do I make this work? It's not like having your kids home sick, that's a different situation. This was okay, we have to learn from home," Leah said.

Leah taught her two boys from home while running a business from home.

Leah and Jay run a cocktail recipe and consultation business that works with other companies to do promotion and social media. Their in-home bar serves as a photo studio, collaborative space and cocktail recipe kitchen.

"This is where I work, this is where I am mom, this is where I am wife. I don't leave," Leah said.

Leah says family time and socially distanced bonfires with friends have helped. But the pandemic stresses mixed with financial stresses never leave her mind.

"What my estimated income was for the year, we've lost about 40 percent of our income from last year," she said.

The Halls say while 2020 was tough, they're excited for the future. Excited to be able to travel again and enjoy a cocktail outside the comfort of their own home.

"It's been, I feel like the longest year, but the shortest," Jay said.