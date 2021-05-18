Hy-Vee lifts mask requirement for those fully vaccinated; local mask mandates still enforced

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they will no longer require fully vaccinated employees and customers to wear masks except where it's required by local ordinances.

Omaha's mask mandate is set to expire May 25.

A press release from the grocery store chain said face coverings are still strongly recommended for those who aren't fully vaccinated. Additionally, masks will still be required by the company for employees who aren't fully vaccinated.

The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask-wearing guidelines for vaccinated people last week.

Hy-Vee will continue to implement safety and sanitation procedures that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

Plexiglas barriers will also remain at all manned checkout stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts.

Additionally, social distancing signs will stay in place where lines tend to form.

Extra hand sanitizer and cart wipes will stay in the stores.

Appointments are no longer required at Hy-Vee pharmacies to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

