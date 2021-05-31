Hy-Vee offering incentive for people to get a COVID vaccine

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Hy-Vee is giving people an additional incentive to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, each person who completes their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.

The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and November 11, 2021, to receive the gift card.

According to Hy-Vee, someone receiving a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to receive the $10 gift card. Someone getting the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will receive the gift card once the vaccine is administered.

Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have parental or guardian consent.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary. Masks will be required.

If you would still like to make an appointment, do so here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.