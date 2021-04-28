Hy-Vee pharmacies offering COVID vaccines without appointments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday that all of its pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment needed.

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

Hy-Vee said people who still wish to make an appointment can do so by visiting this website, selecting "Find Appointments,” and completing the digital vaccine consent form and appointment selection.

