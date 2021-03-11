Hy-Vee to host COVID vaccination clinic in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Hy-Vee will hold a coronavirus vaccination clinic for about 2,000 teachers, school staff and childcare workers in the area on Saturday.

The clinic will take place at Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required and must be made in advance online.

Those included in Hy-Vee's priority group are:

• Teachers and staff at Pre K-12 schools, childcare centers and Head Start and Early Head Start programs

• Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers

• Classroom aides

• Bus drivers

• Janitors

• Counselors

• Administration staff

• Cafeteria workers

• Substitute teachers

The vaccine being administered will be Pfizer's. People will be contacted by Hy-Vee at a later date to schedule their second dose appointment.

Vaccine recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles until their appointment time slot. They should bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); government-issued photo ID; school ID/badge; and a mask to wear.

