'I would give anything to have him back': Remembering those lost to COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County has officially surpassed one thousand deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Thousands of Nebraskans have been claimed by the virus and the grieving process is still real for those who have lost loved ones, like Bonnie Gilbert who lost her husband of 27 years.

"The doctors told me on June 16th I was going to have to let him go. I had to take him off of life support and let him go. That was the hardest thing I had to do. I miss Craig," Gilbert said.

Anne Peterson lost her father Ming Wang.

"I feel like every day, at some point, I have to remember again he's not here and when I do, the pain was just as raw as the second we lost them. I think: How do I have to carry this feeling for me the rest of my life?" Peterson said.

Mona Dababneh lost her grandmother, Berniece Scott, after staying in the ICU for five days.

"Held her hand. Put on some music. It was soothing and sang the song she sang to me when I was a baby, and held her hand and allowed her to know how much she was loved," Dababneh said.

For many families, the virus is a painful reminder of the grief they've felt and will forever carry.

"I would give anything to have him back with us right now. Especially for my mom. Watching her is the hardest part. They had been together since kindergarten," Peterson said.

"I cry every night, it's hard because he's not there anymore," Gilbert said.

