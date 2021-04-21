Impact of the vaccine on lingering COVID-19 symptoms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many people coping with the long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 are concerned the vaccine will worsen their symptoms. But some patients are reporting the opposite happening after their shots.

Severe brain fog, hair loss, rashes, lung issues. These are just some of the long-haul symptoms people are experiencing due to COVID-19.

For some, these symptoms are still ongoing even months after testing positive.

"Some of the theory around COVID-19 long-haul symptoms is that there is an ongoing shedding of the virus or parts of the virus that continues to trigger an immunologic response," said Dr. Mark Rupp with the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

There is some hope, however.

When people are desperate for health answers, they often create chat rooms or Facebook groups.

A Facebook group called Survivor Corps surveyed 962 COVID-19 long haulers and found just under 40% saw mild to full resolution of their lingering symptoms after they were vaccinated.

Forty-six percent of people said they remained the same after their vaccine while 14% said they felt worse.

"The vaccine is able to aid people to get rid of that long-term viral shedding and then they are able to mount a good response against the COVID symptoms and then they resolve,” said Dr. Rupp.

There is currently no real treatment for people with long-haul symptoms; however, this poll could be helpful in the beginning stages of helping people heal.

