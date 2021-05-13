Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Indian variant of the coronavirus found in Nebraska

items.[0].videoTitle
Nebraska health officials said an extremely contagious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in India has been confirmed in the state.
Posted at 5:53 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 19:38:51-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials said an extremely contagious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in India has been confirmed in the state.

The first case of the virus variant, officially known as the B.1.617 variant, was found in a Lancaster County resident who has ties to international travelers.

The discovery of the new variant comes as the state was reporting a relatively small number of new cases of the virus. Nebraska health officials said Wednesday that 1,368 new virus cases had been reported over the past week, down slightly from 1,397 cases the week before.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland