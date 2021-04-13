Watch

Iowa pauses J&J vaccine use due to blood clot investigation

Iowa public health officials say they are temporarily stopping the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as federal health agencies investigate incidents of rare blood clots.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 15:20:36-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials say they are temporarily stopping the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as federal health agencies investigate incidents of rare blood clots.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the pause Tuesday at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S. Iowa was to receive just 1,800 doses of J&J vaccine this week.

The state is still expecting to get more than 43,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 31,800 doses of Moderna.

