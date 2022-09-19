Watch Now

Is the pandemic over? Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska is 'back to normal'

When asked ‘is the pandemic over’ by a reporter after a press conference at a Capitol this morning in Lincoln, Gov. Pete Ricketts responded.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Sep 19, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden appeared on 60 Minutes, at one point discussing the COVID-19 pandemic. The President said the pandemic is over.

A reporter at the state Capitol in Lincoln asked Gov. Pete Ricketts the same question after a press conference Monday, to which Ricketts gave the following response:

“We’ve returned back to normal here in Nebraska, in fact, about a year ago we returned more back to normal. Doesn’t mean the virus is going to go away; the virus is not going to go away — the virus is going to be with us forever. We’re going to manage it just like we manage the flu virus, or any of the other diseases that we have in our society. So we’re going to need to continue to be aware about that. But here in Nebraska, we’ve really gone back to a normal lifestyle.”

