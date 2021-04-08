Johnson & Johnson vaccines delayed due to contamination

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KMTV) — Iowa's vaccination efforts could be set back due to a delay in Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to Governor Kim Reynolds, the White House COVID-19 response team informed U.S. governors about the decrease in doses Wednesday.

Governor Reynolds said the significant reduction in Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will last until the end of this month.

Gov. Reynolds' announcement comes after a vaccine manufacturer in Baltimore ruined millions of the doses by mixing ingredients incorrectly.

On top of this, the New York Times reported that 62 million doses of Johnson & Johnson may be contaminated as well.

The report states that none of these doses have been made available to the public.

Despite this, Reynolds said the state will continue to move forward with vaccinating the public.

She said 44% of Iowans ages 18 and older have received at least one dose.

Twenty-eight percent are fully vaccinated which puts Iowa in the top 10 states for vaccination rates.

Reynolds added the state received 45,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week but that number will go down until the end of April.

Medical experts worry the error could heighten safety concerns and make some people warier about getting their vaccine.

