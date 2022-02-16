Just over 100 positive COVID tests reported to Douglas County Health Dept. Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported in its daily emailed COVID report that 106 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. During the same period, the health department also received two COVID-19-related death certificates, one for an unvaccinated man in his 50s and also for an unvaccinated woman over 85. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,044.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse also directed that the mask mandate for the City of Omaha be lifted due to declining case counts.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Tuesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 220 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 87% rate with 40 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 90% capacity with 13 beds available.

There are 277 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 268 adults and nine pediatric cases. Fifty-one of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twenty-five individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 141,136.

DCHD upcoming vaccine clinics:

Thursday

Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Rd. 5-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

Omaha North High Magnet School, 4410 N. 36th 5-7 p.m. All vaccines.

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All vaccines.

