City of Omaha mask mandate lifted, effective Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the City of Omaha's mask mandate was lifted.

The decision to lift the mandate was handed down from Dr. Lindsay Huse, Health Director for the City of Omaha, who announced the original mask mandate that went into effect on Jan. 12.

Last week, the mandate was extended because Omaha did not meet the necessary COVID criteria to lift it. However, the DCHD said that "New cases and hospital capacity have reached a satisfactory level as set out in the order," on Wednesday.

Just 106 new positive COVID tests were reported to the health department on Wednesday. Adult ICU occupancy is at 87% across all patients in metro area hospitals, while pediatric occupancy currently sits at 90%. However, reported case counts have plummeted over the last couple of weeks.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.