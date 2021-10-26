Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Just under 58% of all Douglas County residents fully vaccinated against COVID

items.[0].videoTitle
On Tuesday, a Douglas County Health Department official said the county is seeing more people get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:27:53-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, a Douglas County Health Department official said the county is seeing more people get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The department shared the latest data on the vaccinations with the county board of commissioners today and said around 37,600 people who live in Douglas County received a booster dose so far.

"We're doing a lot of booster vaccinations. In fact, 68.6% of all vaccines administered in Douglas County last week were booster doses,” said a Douglas County Health Department member.

Just under 58% of all county residents are now fully vaccinated but health officials say they would like to see that number increase.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker