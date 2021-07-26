Lack of testing brings concern that Delta variant will go unchecked

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The TestNebraska program recently ended, but now the number of COVID-19 cases is rising across the country.

Health experts worry with the lack of testing, the more transmissible Delta variant will go unchecked.

Douglas County Board of Health members raised concerns about the lack of options in last week's meeting, adding that the testing is one way to help keep the spike in cases under control.

Douglas County is offering an interactive map to help people find testing if needed.

There are options for free testing as well as testing which cost money. Visit that map here.

Doctors say testing helps them find outbreaks in the community, especially with cases rising again.

It also is another tool that helps prevent person-to-person spread, something that is clearly unchecked among those unvaccinated.

Doctor Angela Hewitt with the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says the hospital's large COVID unit is full for the first time in months.

She warns people about the Delta variant, adding it's a nasty strain of the virus.

Along with testing, many health leaders are now saying vaccinated Americans should wear their masks in certain scenarios.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says new mask mandates are under consideration again as we enter the fall months.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.