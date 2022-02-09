Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department extends local Directed Health Mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that the local Directed Health Measure has been extended to Feb. 25.

The Directed Health Measure includes a mask mandate for individuals ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

“We’re all anxious to put this surge behind us, but right now, our hospitals still need our help to relieve some of the pressure they continue to experience,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

“It’s important not to remove preventative measures too soon only to lose the ground we’ve gained. Our goal is to not have the directed health measure any longer than needed.”

For general information on the status of COVID-19 in Lincoln-Lancaster County, visit the COVID-19 dashboard or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.